Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Dine Brands Global, Inc. is a full-service dining company. It operates and franchises restaurants under both the Applebee’s Neighborhood Grill & Bar and IHOP brands. The company’s Applebee’s restaurants offer casual food, drinks, casual dining, and table services and IHOP restaurants provide full table services, and food and beverage offerings. Dine Brands Global, Inc. formerly known as Dine Equity Inc., is headquartered in Glendale, California. “

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on DIN. Maxim Group set a $110.00 price target on Dine Brands Global and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank reiterated a buy rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Dine Brands Global in a report on Sunday, October 6th. Wedbush lowered their price target on Dine Brands Global from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Raymond James downgraded Dine Brands Global from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and lowered their target price for the company from $125.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, MKM Partners assumed coverage on Dine Brands Global in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $104.43.

Shares of DIN stock opened at $72.59 on Friday. Dine Brands Global has a 1-year low of $65.63 and a 1-year high of $104.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.52 and a beta of 0.41. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.54.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The restaurant operator reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by ($0.14). Dine Brands Global had a net margin of 11.73% and a negative return on equity of 59.85%. The business had revenue of $228.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.69 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Dine Brands Global will post 6.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th will be paid a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 19th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. Dine Brands Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.40%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cavalier Investments LLC purchased a new position in Dine Brands Global in the second quarter valued at about $344,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Dine Brands Global by 6.7% in the second quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $764,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC grew its stake in Dine Brands Global by 4.4% in the second quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 11,800 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Dine Brands Global by 0.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,510,087 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $239,636,000 after purchasing an additional 22,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Dine Brands Global in the second quarter valued at about $330,000.

Dine Brands Global Company Profile

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, operates, and rents full-service restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates in five segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, IHOP Franchise Operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

