Dimecoin Market Capitalization Achieves $894,124.00 (DIME)

Dimecoin (CURRENCY:DIME) traded 42.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 21st. One Dimecoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia, Novaexchange, YoBit and CoinExchange. Dimecoin has a market cap of $894,124.00 and $200.00 worth of Dimecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Dimecoin has traded 8.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Vitae (VITAE) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00011171 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002970 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00004792 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0316 or 0.00000384 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded up 44.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded down 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Dimecoin

Dimecoin (DIME) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 23rd, 2013. Dimecoin’s total supply is 539,096,740,560 coins. The official website for Dimecoin is www.dimecoinnetwork.com . The Reddit community for Dimecoin is /r/dimecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dimecoin’s official Twitter account is @dimecoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Dimecoin

Dimecoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Livecoin, Novaexchange, CoinExchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dimecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dimecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dimecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

