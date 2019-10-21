DigitalNote Price Tops $0.0006 (XDN)

DigitalNote (CURRENCY:XDN) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 21st. One DigitalNote coin can currently be purchased for $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges including HitBTC, Bittrex and Upbit. DigitalNote has a total market cap of $4.62 million and $5,035.00 worth of DigitalNote was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, DigitalNote has traded down 8.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $57.42 or 0.00698363 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00004275 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002315 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000153 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001758 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0563 or 0.00000685 BTC.

DigitalNote Coin Profile

DigitalNote (XDN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 30th, 2014. DigitalNote’s total supply is 7,372,476,768 coins. DigitalNote’s official website is www.digitalnote.biz . The Reddit community for DigitalNote is /r/digitalNote and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DigitalNote’s official Twitter account is @DigitalNote_XDN and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Maximum XDN number: 8 589 869 056 XDN Ready for mass adoption, accurate digital money, the 6th perfect number Libertarian XDN supply with ASIC resistant mining Unique model of market economy combined with blockchain technology Block reward: 150 XDN Constant DigitalNote base mining reward makes it predictable for miners Deposit interest rate: 0.4 to 1.094% annual The only cryptocurrency with blockchain deposits Block target time: 4 minute DigitalNote network is 2.5x faster than Bitcoin Mining algorithm: Proof-of-work, CryptoNight CPU-efficient mining process for average PC or laptop. Minimum transaction fee: 0.001 XDN Micropayments made easy with DigitalNote “

Buying and Selling DigitalNote

DigitalNote can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, HitBTC and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigitalNote directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DigitalNote should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DigitalNote using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

