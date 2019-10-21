Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Buy”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

DRNA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Cowen reissued a buy rating on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. HC Wainwright set a $22.00 target price on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Chardan Capital reissued a buy rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Citigroup increased their target price on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, B. Riley set a $24.00 target price on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $21.57.

Get Dicerna Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of DRNA stock opened at $16.39 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.66 and a beta of 2.21. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.50 and its 200 day moving average is $14.02. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $9.31 and a twelve month high of $16.95. The company has a quick ratio of 3.65, a current ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.03). Dicerna Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 50.30% and a negative net margin of 737.93%. The company had revenue of $5.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.95 million. Equities research analysts expect that Dicerna Pharmaceuticals will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider James B. Weissman sold 14,680 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.07, for a total value of $191,867.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $128,086. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 21.28% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DRNA. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $2,963,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 261.6% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 17,886 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 12,939 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 44.6% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,480 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $842,000 after purchasing an additional 16,500 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $724,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 7.2% during the second quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 479,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,860,000 after purchasing an additional 32,300 shares in the last quarter. 82.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of ribonucleic acid interference (RNAi)-based pharmaceuticals. The company develops pharmaceuticals using its GalXC RNAi platform for the treatment of diseases involving the liver, including rare diseases, viral infectious diseases, chronic liver diseases, and cardiovascular diseases.

Further Reading: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dicerna Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.