DHT (DHT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

DHT (NYSE:DHT) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, October 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.06) per share for the quarter.
DHT (NYSE:DHT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The shipping company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03). DHT had a positive return on equity of 1.10% and a negative net margin of 0.54%. The company had revenue of $61.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.37 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.20) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 77.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect DHT to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
DHT stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $7.18. 22,888 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,810,263. DHT has a twelve month low of $3.60 and a twelve month high of $7.88. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.
DHT Company Profile
DHT Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates crude oil tankers primarily in Oslo, Norway and Singapore. As of March 18, 2019, it had a fleet of 27 very large crude carriers with a capacity of 8,360,850 deadweight tons. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.
