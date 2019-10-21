DHT (DHT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

DHT (NYSE:DHT) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, October 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.06) per share for the quarter.

DHT (NYSE:DHT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The shipping company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03). DHT had a positive return on equity of 1.10% and a negative net margin of 0.54%. The company had revenue of $61.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.37 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.20) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 77.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect DHT to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

DHT stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $7.18. 22,888 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,810,263. DHT has a twelve month low of $3.60 and a twelve month high of $7.88. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DHT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of DHT in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, ValuEngine raised DHT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.31.

DHT Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates crude oil tankers primarily in Oslo, Norway and Singapore. As of March 18, 2019, it had a fleet of 27 very large crude carriers with a capacity of 8,360,850 deadweight tons. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

