Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) PT Set at €17.00 by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group set a €17.00 ($19.77) price target on Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) in a report published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Independent Research set a €17.50 ($20.35) price target on Deutsche Telekom and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. DZ Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Berenberg Bank set a €12.70 ($14.77) price target on Deutsche Telekom and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Barclays set a €17.60 ($20.47) price target on Deutsche Telekom and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, HSBC set a €17.00 ($19.77) price target on Deutsche Telekom and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Deutsche Telekom has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €16.72 ($19.45).

Shares of DTE stock opened at €15.93 ($18.53) on Thursday. Deutsche Telekom has a 12 month low of €12.72 ($14.79) and a 12 month high of €18.13 ($21.08). The business’s 50 day moving average is €15.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is €15.09.

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

