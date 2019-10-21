Deutsche Bank Increases Prologis (NYSE:PLD) Price Target to $87.00

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) had its target price upped by Deutsche Bank from $82.00 to $87.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

PLD has been the topic of several other reports. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of Prologis from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Evercore ISI set a $80.00 price target on shares of Prologis and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of Prologis from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Prologis from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a buy rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Prologis in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $86.65.

PLD stock opened at $89.61 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $85.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.50. Prologis has a fifty-two week low of $55.21 and a fifty-two week high of $89.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.57, a PEG ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 1.01.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.23. Prologis had a net margin of 53.87% and a return on equity of 6.92%. The firm had revenue of $712.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $715.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Prologis will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th were given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 19th. Prologis’s payout ratio is 69.97%.

In other Prologis news, insider Eugene F. Reilly sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.72, for a total value of $1,021,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,685 shares in the company, valued at $873,178.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas S. Olinger sold 13,051 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.25, for a total value of $1,073,444.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,699,860.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PLD. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Prologis by 320.0% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,862,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $790,021,000 after buying an additional 7,514,715 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Prologis by 52.6% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,686,890 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,336,620,000 after buying an additional 5,752,196 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Prologis by 22.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,391,209 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,633,336,000 after buying an additional 3,763,203 shares in the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. increased its position in shares of Prologis by 2,834.2% in the second quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 702,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,271,000 after buying an additional 678,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its position in shares of Prologis by 58.7% in the second quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,438,235 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $114,944,000 after buying an additional 531,932 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.86% of the company’s stock.

About Prologis

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 768 million square feet (71 million square meters) in 19 countries.

