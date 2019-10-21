Denbury Resources Inc. (NYSE:DNR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Denbury Resources Inc. (NYSE:DNR) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $2.25.

DNR has been the topic of several research reports. Imperial Capital set a $1.00 price target on shares of Denbury Resources and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Denbury Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $2.00 price target on shares of Denbury Resources and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in Denbury Resources by 50.0% during the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 30,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Denbury Resources by 26.6% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 61,498 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 12,931 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Denbury Resources by 4.1% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 361,900 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $742,000 after acquiring an additional 14,200 shares during the last quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC increased its position in Denbury Resources by 32.3% during the second quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 63,500 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 15,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in Denbury Resources by 2.1% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 856,800 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after acquiring an additional 17,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.24% of the company’s stock.

DNR remained flat at $$1.01 during trading hours on Monday. 5,121,397 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,383,398. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.16 and a 200-day moving average of $1.44. Denbury Resources has a 12 month low of $0.87 and a 12 month high of $5.51. The firm has a market cap of $474.36 million, a PE ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 3.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98.

Denbury Resources (NYSE:DNR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.04. Denbury Resources had a net margin of 27.05% and a return on equity of 18.67%. The company had revenue of $343.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $331.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. Denbury Resources’s quarterly revenue was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Denbury Resources will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

About Denbury Resources

Denbury Resources Inc operates as an independent oil and natural gas company in the United States. It holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, Louisiana, and Alabama in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

