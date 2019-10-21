Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.40 Per Share

Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 10th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.403 per share by the transportation company on Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 23rd. This is a positive change from Delta Air Lines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40.

Shares of NYSE:DAL opened at $53.83 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Delta Air Lines has a 1 year low of $45.08 and a 1 year high of $63.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.27. The firm has a market cap of $34.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.16.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 10th. The transportation company reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.06. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 32.84% and a net margin of 10.12%. The business had revenue of $12.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.61 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.80 earnings per share. Delta Air Lines’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines will post 7.04 EPS for the current year.

DAL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Buckingham Research cut their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 11th. Macquarie set a $62.00 target price on shares of Delta Air Lines and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley set a $57.00 target price on shares of Delta Air Lines and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.17.

In other news, EVP Rahul D. Samant sold 16,559 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.87, for a total value of $1,024,505.33. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,157,782.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its route network is centered on a system of hubs and markets at airports in Amsterdam, Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, London-Heathrow, Los Angeles, Mexico City, Minneapolis-St.

Further Reading: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.