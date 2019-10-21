Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Sold by Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI lessened its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 30.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,404 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,776 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $2,936,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DE. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 1.0% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,925,592 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $650,510,000 after acquiring an additional 38,701 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 20,513.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,147,721 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $521,609,000 after purchasing an additional 3,132,451 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,781,167 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $460,873,000 after purchasing an additional 31,940 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 2nd quarter worth $392,652,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,923,679 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $318,773,000 after purchasing an additional 207,541 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.54% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO John C. May II sold 5,228 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $888,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 49,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,382,700. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $163.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $197.00 price objective (up from $176.00) on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Barclays set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Deere & Company and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $177.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $169.21.

Shares of DE opened at $173.92 on Monday. Deere & Company has a 1-year low of $128.32 and a 1-year high of $174.25. The stock has a market cap of $54.20 billion, a PE ratio of 18.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $163.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $158.71.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 16th. The industrial products company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by ($0.09). Deere & Company had a net margin of 8.55% and a return on equity of 27.75%. The company had revenue of $8.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.38 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.59 earnings per share. Deere & Company’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 9.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.37%.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment offers agriculture and turf equipment, and related parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; and tillage, seeding, and application equipment.

