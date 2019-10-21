Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) Cut to Sell at ValuEngine

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) was downgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on DCPH. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 4th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective (up from $50.00) on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Leerink Swann reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective (up from $20.00) on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.27.

Shares of DCPH opened at $34.23 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.14 and a beta of 1.89. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $18.55 and a 12-month high of $42.99. The company has a current ratio of 7.26, a quick ratio of 7.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.12.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.12) by $0.56. The company had revenue of $25.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.00 million. Analysts predict that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals will post -4.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Deciphera Pharmaceuticals news, insider Daniel Lee Flynn sold 148,107 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.92, for a total value of $6,060,538.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder New Leaf Venture Management Ii sold 350,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.42, for a total transaction of $12,747,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 576,107 shares of company stock valued at $21,748,018. 7.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 162.0% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $64,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 89.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 214.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 5,366 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.68% of the company’s stock.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to enhance the lives of cancer patients by addressing key mechanisms of drug resistance that limit the rate and durability of response of various cancer therapies. The company's lead drug candidate is DCC-2618, which is in Phase III trial for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors; and that is in Phase I trial for treating advanced systemic mastocytosis, gliomas, melanoma, NSCLC/germ cell/penile, and soft tissue sarcomas.

