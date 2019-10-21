Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. Purchases New Position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS)

Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 157,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,740,000. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF makes up 3.4% of Deane Retirement Strategies Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. owned about 0.27% of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SPTS. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 872.5% during the second quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 1,806 shares during the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, United Asset Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $202,000.

Shares of SPTS stock opened at $30.03 on Monday. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $29.33 and a 12 month high of $30.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.02 and a 200-day moving average of $29.91.

