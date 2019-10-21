David A. Reed Sells 3,328 Shares of LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) Stock

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) Director David A. Reed sold 3,328 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.03, for a total transaction of $316,259.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of NYSE:LCII opened at $95.23 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 16.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.84. LCI Industries has a one year low of $59.68 and a one year high of $97.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 2.44.

Get LCI Industries alerts:

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $629.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $643.70 million. LCI Industries had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 18.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.86 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that LCI Industries will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of LCI Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LCI Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of LCI Industries from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.25.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of LCI Industries by 1.9% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 59,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,568,000 after buying an additional 1,134 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of LCI Industries in the second quarter worth about $202,000. First Hawaiian Bank increased its holdings in shares of LCI Industries by 11.0% in the second quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 2,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of LCI Industries by 2.0% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $897,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of LCI Industries in the second quarter worth about $210,000.

LCI Industries Company Profile

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket. The OEM segment manufactures or distributes various components for the OEMs of RVs and adjacent industries, including buses; trailers used to haul boats, livestock, equipment, and other cargo; travel trailers, fifth-wheel travel trailers, folding camping trailers, and truck campers; trucks; pontoon boats; trains; manufactured homes; and modular housing.

Featured Article: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Receive News & Ratings for LCI Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LCI Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.