Darling Ingredients Inc (NYSE:DAR) Shares Sold by Monument Capital Management

Monument Capital Management cut its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients Inc (NYSE:DAR) by 4.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 90,056 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,676 shares during the period. Monument Capital Management’s holdings in Darling Ingredients were worth $1,723,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DAR. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Darling Ingredients in the first quarter valued at $1,028,000. Equitec Specialists LLC purchased a new position in Darling Ingredients in the second quarter valued at $366,000. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 0.7% in the second quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,274,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,344,000 after buying an additional 9,326 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 1.7% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 64,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eidelman Virant Capital purchased a new position in Darling Ingredients in the second quarter valued at $198,000. Institutional investors own 97.24% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DAR traded up $0.05 on Monday, hitting $18.97. The stock had a trading volume of 839,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 903,257. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.31 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.92. Darling Ingredients Inc has a 1-year low of $17.99 and a 1-year high of $22.62.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $827.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $839.92 million. Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 3.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Darling Ingredients Inc will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Darling Ingredients from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Darling Ingredients from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th.

Darling Ingredients Company Profile

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers a range of ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

