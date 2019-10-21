Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) PT Lowered to $126.00 at Barclays

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) had its target price trimmed by Barclays from $130.00 to $126.00 in a report published on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $116.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $144.00 to $138.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Maxim Group set a $126.00 price target on shares of Darden Restaurants and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Stephens cut shares of Darden Restaurants from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $121.75 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Darden Restaurants in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Darden Restaurants has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $128.34.

DRI opened at $110.84 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.38 billion, a PE ratio of 19.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $119.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $119.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.30. Darden Restaurants has a 12-month low of $95.83 and a 12-month high of $128.41.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 19th. The restaurant operator reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 31.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.34 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Darden Restaurants will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 9th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is 60.48%.

In other Darden Restaurants news, insider Daniel J. Kiernan sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.92, for a total transaction of $1,487,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,577 shares in the company, valued at $1,806,381.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.05, for a total transaction of $190,480.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $808,706.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,600 shares of company stock valued at $1,801,640. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 34.5% during the second quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 351 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 115.6% during the second quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 373 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Motco grew its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 125.5% during the second quarter. Motco now owns 451 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kavar Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants during the second quarter worth about $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.53% of the company’s stock.

About Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 27, 2018, it owned and operated approximately 1,746 restaurants under the Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Bahama Breeze, Seasons 52, and Eddie V's brands.

