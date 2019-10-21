Danone (EPA:BN) Given a €72.50 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €72.50 ($84.30) price target on Danone (EPA:BN) in a research note released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

BN has been the topic of a number of other reports. UBS Group set a €87.00 ($101.16) price target on shares of Danone and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Berenberg Bank set a €85.00 ($98.84) price target on shares of Danone and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €86.00 ($100.00) price objective on shares of Danone and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. HSBC set a €75.00 ($87.21) price objective on shares of Danone and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €95.00 ($110.47) price objective on shares of Danone and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €80.68 ($93.81).

BN opened at €71.96 ($83.67) on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is €79.65. Danone has a fifty-two week low of €61.87 ($71.94) and a fifty-two week high of €72.13 ($83.87).

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry worldwide. The company operates through four segments: EDP International, EDP Noram, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It offers yogurts under the DanActive, Danimals, Dannon, Danonino, Light & Fit, Oikos, Wallaby, YoCrunch, Danone, Danonino or Prostokvashino, Light & Free, and Vitalinea brand names; and almond-based, cashew-based, soy-based products, ice creams and novelties, and nutrition products under the Silk, So Delicious, Vega, and Alpro brands.

