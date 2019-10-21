Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX Sells 665 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX lessened its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,903 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 665 shares during the quarter. Lowe’s Companies makes up approximately 1.3% of Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $3,618,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 66,234,867 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $6,683,762,000 after buying an additional 240,910 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 6,680.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,312,448 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $636,989,000 after purchasing an additional 6,219,346 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,970,572 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $501,580,000 after purchasing an additional 50,649 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,774,755 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $280,001,000 after purchasing an additional 24,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 49.9% during the 2nd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,366,912 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $238,844,000 after purchasing an additional 788,392 shares in the last quarter. 76.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

NYSE:LOW traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $112.90. The company had a trading volume of 293,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,917,679. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.75 and a 52-week high of $118.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $111.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.93. The company has a market capitalization of $86.90 billion, a PE ratio of 21.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.80.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.15. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 3.52% and a return on equity of 111.09%. The company had revenue of $20.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.07 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 23rd will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 22nd. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.80%.

LOW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a $125.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Raymond James lowered shares of Lowe’s Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $119.00 price target for the company. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $122.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.96.

In other Lowe’s Companies news, CAO Matthew V. Hollifield sold 12,136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.34, for a total value of $1,363,358.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,147,429.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jennifer L. Weber sold 12,589 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.62, for a total transaction of $1,417,773.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,964,092.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

Recommended Story: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.