Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX Sells 175 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX lowered its stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,055 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 175 shares during the quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX’s holdings in FedEx were worth $1,027,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FDX. Parnassus Investments CA boosted its position in FedEx by 2,614.2% during the second quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 3,499,875 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $574,644,000 after purchasing an additional 3,370,929 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in FedEx by 9.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,165,179 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $2,654,161,000 after buying an additional 1,395,988 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in FedEx by 11,911.3% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,118,489 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $183,645,000 after buying an additional 1,109,177 shares during the last quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd purchased a new stake in FedEx in the second quarter valued at about $84,956,000. Finally, Packer & Co Ltd raised its stake in FedEx by 269.9% in the second quarter. Packer & Co Ltd now owns 659,800 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $29,289,000 after buying an additional 481,416 shares during the last quarter. 71.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FedEx stock traded up $2.43 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $152.34. 29,412 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,969,870. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.32 billion, a PE ratio of 9.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.72. FedEx Co. has a fifty-two week low of $137.78 and a fifty-two week high of $234.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $152.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $165.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.31.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 17th. The shipping service provider reported $3.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.17 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $17.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.05 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 21.15% and a net margin of 0.65%. The firm’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 12.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 9th were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 6th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.75%.

In related news, Director R Brad Martin bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $145.00 per share, with a total value of $145,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 49,046 shares in the company, valued at $7,111,670. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 23,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.78, for a total value of $4,060,518.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,446 shares in the company, valued at $12,031,437.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on FDX shares. ValuEngine upgraded FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Standpoint Research upgraded FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Citigroup decreased their price target on FedEx from $192.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Berenberg Bank set a $155.00 price target on FedEx and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on FedEx from $206.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $171.64.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

