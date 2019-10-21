Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX Raises Position in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,390 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,823,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of UNH. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1,354.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,540,562 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,083,983,000 after purchasing an additional 7,953,416 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 25,321.4% during the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 1,922,872 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $192,287,000 after buying an additional 1,915,308 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 160.8% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,550,998 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $622,942,000 after buying an additional 1,572,711 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 50.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 4,626,666 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,255,689,000 after buying an additional 1,546,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 4,812,185 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,174,221,000 after buying an additional 1,071,149 shares during the last quarter. 85.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE UNH traded down $2.12 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $243.22. The company had a trading volume of 486,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,620,834. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $208.07 and a fifty-two week high of $287.94. The company has a market capitalization of $230.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $227.43 and its 200 day moving average is $239.63.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.13. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 25.30% and a net margin of 5.57%. The firm had revenue of $60.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.41 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 14.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.54%.

UNH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets downgraded UnitedHealth Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $292.00 to $249.00 in a report on Monday, September 30th. Credit Suisse Group set a $293.00 price objective on UnitedHealth Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $311.00 price objective on UnitedHealth Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, September 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $263.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cleveland Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Monday, July 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $283.84.

In other news, Director William C. Ballard, Jr. sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.31, for a total transaction of $3,063,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 61,309 shares in the company, valued at $15,652,800.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.50, for a total value of $463,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 187,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,517,138.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,000 shares of company stock valued at $11,838,120 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

