Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX Grows Stock Position in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS)

Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX raised its holdings in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 12.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,738 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,295 shares during the quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 570.8% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,630 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387 shares during the period. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hudock Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 54.0% during the second quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC now owns 576 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 62.4% during the second quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 565 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 74.7% during the second quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 580 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.12% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health stock traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $66.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 948,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,467,219. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.86. CVS Health Corp has a twelve month low of $51.72 and a twelve month high of $82.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $62.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.10.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $63.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.66 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 16.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.69 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that CVS Health Corp will post 6.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 24th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 23rd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.25%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CVS. ValuEngine raised CVS Health from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on CVS Health in a report on Friday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank started coverage on CVS Health in a report on Thursday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $91.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America boosted their target price on CVS Health from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $76.00 target price (up previously from $69.00) on shares of CVS Health in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.39.

In other CVS Health news, CFO Eva C. Boratto sold 8,130 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $528,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 55,273 shares in the company, valued at $3,592,745. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Joshua Matthew Flum sold 17,703 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total transaction of $1,115,289.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,278,269. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

