Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX Cuts Stock Holdings in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX decreased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 0.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 45,559 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 220 shares during the period. Walt Disney comprises 2.1% of Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $5,937,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Walt Disney by 34.9% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,668,573 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $407,321,000 after buying an additional 949,047 shares in the last quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. lifted its position in Walt Disney by 3.6% during the second quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 105,566 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $14,741,000 after purchasing an additional 3,669 shares during the period. Bath Savings Trust Co lifted its position in Walt Disney by 1.7% during the second quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 85,792 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $11,980,000 after purchasing an additional 1,456 shares during the period. Thomasville National Bank lifted its position in Walt Disney by 1.4% during the second quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 162,075 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $22,632,000 after purchasing an additional 2,276 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in Walt Disney by 3.6% during the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 22,398 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,127,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the period. 68.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Moffett Nathanson set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley set a $160.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $150.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $151.31.

Shares of Walt Disney stock traded up $0.58 during trading on Monday, hitting $131.47. The stock had a trading volume of 660,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,036,483. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $133.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $135.08. The stock has a market cap of $236.85 billion, a PE ratio of 18.57, a PEG ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Walt Disney Co has a 12 month low of $100.35 and a 12 month high of $147.15.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.41). The firm had revenue of $20.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.40 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 19.02%. Walt Disney’s revenue was up 32.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.87 EPS. Analysts expect that Walt Disney Co will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.68, for a total value of $322,696.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,086,715.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

Further Reading: Do investors pay a separate front-end load every time they buy additional shares?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.