Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX Cuts Stake in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX lowered its position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,715 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $2,350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of YUM. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Yum! Brands by 140.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 168,469 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $16,815,000 after buying an additional 98,536 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in Yum! Brands by 14.6% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,764 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Yum! Brands by 139.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,658,807 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $265,376,000 after buying an additional 1,546,142 shares in the last quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI purchased a new stake in Yum! Brands in the second quarter worth approximately $222,000. Finally, OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A boosted its stake in Yum! Brands by 2.2% in the second quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A now owns 29,570 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,273,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. 75.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:YUM traded down $0.21 during trading on Monday, reaching $112.09. 167,675 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,570,328. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.50. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.53 and a 52-week high of $119.72. The business’s fifty day moving average is $114.15 and its 200-day moving average is $109.50.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 24.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on YUM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Yum! Brands from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. MKM Partners started coverage on Yum! Brands in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Edward Jones lowered Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Yum! Brands in a research note on Monday, July 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price objective on Yum! Brands to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.94.

In related news, VP David Eric Russell sold 5,801 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.33, for a total transaction of $669,029.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Greg Creed sold 11,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.93, for a total value of $1,331,715.77. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 25,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,923,717.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 22,959 shares of company stock valued at $2,657,189. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

