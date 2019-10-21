CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) Shares Purchased by Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC

Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,645 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,439 shares during the quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $4,203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CVS. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 16,194.7% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 12,112,044 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $659,986,000 after acquiring an additional 12,037,713 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 12.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,765,635 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $750,088,000 after acquiring an additional 1,560,142 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 10.9% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 13,905,440 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $757,707,000 after acquiring an additional 1,372,275 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 54.8% during the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 3,737,874 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $203,137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,323,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 1.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 102,367,899 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $5,578,027,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167,143 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.12% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of CVS Health from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of CVS Health from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of CVS Health from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of CVS Health in a report on Friday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of CVS Health from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. CVS Health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.39.

CVS stock traded down $0.46 during trading on Monday, hitting $65.70. 6,855,137 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,467,219. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $62.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.28, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.86. CVS Health Corp has a 52-week low of $51.72 and a 52-week high of $82.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.19. CVS Health had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 1.91%. The firm had revenue of $63.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CVS Health Corp will post 6.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 24th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 23rd. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.25%.

In other CVS Health news, CFO Eva C. Boratto sold 8,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $528,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 55,273 shares in the company, valued at $3,592,745. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Joshua Matthew Flum sold 17,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total value of $1,115,289.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,278,269. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

