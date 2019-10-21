CVS Health Corp (CVS) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.50 on November 4th

CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 3rd, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.50 per share by the pharmacy operator on Monday, November 4th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 23rd.

CVS Health has raised its dividend payment by an average of 12.6% per year over the last three years. CVS Health has a dividend payout ratio of 28.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect CVS Health to earn $7.20 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.8%.

Shares of CVS opened at $66.16 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $62.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.10. The stock has a market cap of $86.48 billion, a PE ratio of 9.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.86. CVS Health has a 12 month low of $51.72 and a 12 month high of $82.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.19. CVS Health had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 1.91%. The business had revenue of $63.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that CVS Health will post 6.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CVS shares. Deutsche Bank started coverage on CVS Health in a report on Thursday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $91.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on CVS Health from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. ValuEngine raised CVS Health from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $76.00 price objective (up from $69.00) on shares of CVS Health in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, TheStreet raised CVS Health from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. CVS Health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.39.

In other news, CFO Eva C. Boratto sold 8,130 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $528,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 55,273 shares in the company, valued at $3,592,745. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joshua Matthew Flum sold 17,703 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total value of $1,115,289.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,278,269. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

