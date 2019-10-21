Curbstone Financial Management Corp Lowers Holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Curbstone Financial Management Corp trimmed its holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Moody’s by 34.2% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 247 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL boosted its stake in shares of Moody’s by 4.1% in the third quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 1,655 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Moody’s by 6.5% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Moody’s by 0.7% in the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 11,462 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,239,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Moody’s by 3.3% in the second quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,544 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. 90.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Moody’s from $214.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Moody’s from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. UBS Group raised Moody’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $215.00 to $245.00 in a report on Monday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Moody’s from $173.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on Moody’s to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $204.09.

In other Moody’s news, insider Mark Almeida sold 27,236 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.06, for a total transaction of $5,639,486.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Raymond W. Mcdaniel sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.89, for a total value of $1,596,675.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 205,294 shares in the company, valued at $43,705,039.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 38,457 shares of company stock valued at $8,027,655 in the last ninety days. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MCO opened at $217.30 on Monday. Moody’s Co. has a 1 year low of $129.26 and a 1 year high of $222.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.04, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The company has a market capitalization of $41.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of $212.34 and a 200-day moving average of $200.58.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 266.42% and a net margin of 27.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.04 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Moody’s Co. will post 8.06 EPS for the current year.

Moody's Corporation provides credit ratings; and credit, capital markets, and economic research, data, and analytical tools worldwide. It operates through two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings on various debt obligations and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

