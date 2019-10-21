Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Shares Bought by Montecito Bank & Trust

Montecito Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,238 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings in Cummins were worth $527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in Cummins by 102.8% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 146 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cummins during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Kempen Capital Management N.V. acquired a new position in Cummins during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Sonora Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Cummins during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cummins during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. 82.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CMI has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Cummins from $167.00 to $162.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Cummins from $198.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Standpoint Research lowered shares of Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $159.00 price target on shares of Cummins in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $166.61.

Shares of NYSE:CMI opened at $170.28 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $26.45 billion, a PE ratio of 12.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $159.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $161.65. Cummins Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $124.40 and a fifty-two week high of $175.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $4.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.38 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $6.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.36 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 29.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 15.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 14th will be given a $1.311 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 13th. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.61%.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, and engine-related component products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, and Power Systems segments. The Engine segment manufactures and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy-and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

