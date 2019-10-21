CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) PT Lowered to $80.00

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) had its price target cut by Raymond James from $81.00 to $80.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on CSX. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on CSX to $75.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CSX from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 8th. BidaskClub raised CSX from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Cascend Securities lowered CSX from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered CSX from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. CSX presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $78.21.

CSX opened at $68.67 on Thursday. CSX has a one year low of $58.47 and a one year high of $80.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $68.56 and its 200-day moving average is $73.04. The company has a market capitalization of $55.70 billion, a PE ratio of 16.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.24.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The transportation company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 27.67% and a net margin of 27.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CSX will post 4.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is 25.00%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas boosted its stake in shares of CSX by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 12,314 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $953,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of CSX by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 868 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC lifted its position in shares of CSX by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 3,533 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its position in shares of CSX by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 3,305 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. lifted its position in shares of CSX by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 4,206 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.62% of the company’s stock.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services, as well as transports intermodal containers and trailers. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants.

