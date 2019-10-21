CryptoSoul (SOUL) Price Reaches $0.0004 on Top Exchanges

CryptoSoul (CURRENCY:SOUL) traded down 6.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 21st. Over the last seven days, CryptoSoul has traded 27.4% lower against the dollar. One CryptoSoul token can now be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox and Hotbit. CryptoSoul has a market cap of $63,666.00 and approximately $2,537.00 worth of CryptoSoul was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003557 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012189 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.30 or 0.00222022 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 16.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $111.11 or 0.01348187 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0640 or 0.00000776 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00031682 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.36 or 0.00089270 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About CryptoSoul

CryptoSoul’s total supply is 295,747,865 tokens and its circulating supply is 171,398,278 tokens. The Reddit community for CryptoSoul is /r/CryptoSoul . CryptoSoul’s official message board is medium.com/@cryptosoul . The official website for CryptoSoul is cryptosoul.io . CryptoSoul’s official Twitter account is @CryptoSoul_

CryptoSoul Token Trading

CryptoSoul can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoSoul directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CryptoSoul should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CryptoSoul using one of the exchanges listed above.

