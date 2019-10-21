CryptoPing Trading Up 51.1% This Week (PING)

CryptoPing (CURRENCY:PING) traded 28.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 21st. During the last seven days, CryptoPing has traded 51.1% higher against the dollar. CryptoPing has a market cap of $366,375.00 and $232.00 worth of CryptoPing was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CryptoPing token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0407 or 0.00000492 BTC on popular exchanges including YoBit, Waves Decentralized Exchange, Tidex and HitBTC.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get CryptoPing alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003542 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012133 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.30 or 0.00221274 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $106.36 or 0.01285774 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0637 or 0.00000770 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00031839 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.45 or 0.00090031 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About CryptoPing

CryptoPing’s launch date was May 16th, 2017. CryptoPing’s total supply is 9,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,999,635 tokens. CryptoPing’s official website is cryptoping.tech . CryptoPing’s official Twitter account is @cryptoping

CryptoPing Token Trading

CryptoPing can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, YoBit, Waves Decentralized Exchange and Tidex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoPing directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CryptoPing should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CryptoPing using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CryptoPing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CryptoPing and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.