CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) Price Target Raised to $150.00 at SunTrust Banks

CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) had its price target hoisted by SunTrust Banks from $135.00 to $150.00 in a report issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Guggenheim set a $148.00 price target on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Bank of America reissued a buy rating and set a $151.00 target price (up previously from $133.00) on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $138.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $130.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $135.58.

NYSE:CCI opened at $144.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.03 billion, a PE ratio of 26.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $140.35 and its 200 day moving average is $133.81. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH has a 12 month low of $103.21 and a 12 month high of $149.47.

CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH had a net margin of 16.12% and a return on equity of 8.07%. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. Research analysts predict that CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. This is a boost from CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.12%.

In related news, Director J Landis Martin bought 16,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $127.33 per share, for a total transaction of $2,075,479.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 130,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,631,462.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.34, for a total transaction of $143,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $88,297.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CCI. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in the second quarter worth $25,000. Kavar Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. City Holding Co. boosted its position in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 655.6% during the third quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH Company Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 70,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

