Critical Analysis: PowerFleet (PWFL) & Its Rivals

PowerFleet (NASDAQ: PWFL) is one of 27 public companies in the “Communications equipment, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare PowerFleet to related businesses based on the strength of its risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, earnings and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for PowerFleet and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PowerFleet 0 0 1 0 3.00 PowerFleet Competitors 115 410 733 71 2.57

PowerFleet presently has a consensus price target of $12.00, suggesting a potential upside of 100.33%. As a group, “Communications equipment, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 17.10%. Given PowerFleet’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe PowerFleet is more favorable than its peers.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

60.2% of PowerFleet shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 41.6% of shares of all “Communications equipment, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by institutional investors. 8.6% of PowerFleet shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 14.2% of shares of all “Communications equipment, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares PowerFleet and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PowerFleet -15.49% -13.05% -6.64% PowerFleet Competitors -19.93% 52.43% -4.70%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares PowerFleet and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio PowerFleet $53.06 million -$5.81 million -27.23 PowerFleet Competitors $354.32 million $28.73 million -23.59

PowerFleet’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than PowerFleet. PowerFleet is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Risk & Volatility

PowerFleet has a beta of 1.26, indicating that its share price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PowerFleet’s peers have a beta of 1.65, indicating that their average share price is 65% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

PowerFleet peers beat PowerFleet on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

About PowerFleet

There is no company description available for PowerFleet Inc.

