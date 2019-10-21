Credit Suisse Group Reiterates “CHF 116” Price Target for Swiss Re (VTX:SREN)

Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 116 price objective on Swiss Re (VTX:SREN) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on SREN. Goldman Sachs Group set a CHF 110 target price on shares of Swiss Re and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. DZ Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Swiss Re in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 118 price objective on shares of Swiss Re and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. UBS Group set a CHF 88.50 price objective on shares of Swiss Re and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a CHF 108 price objective on shares of Swiss Re and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of CHF 105.22.

Swiss Re has a 1 year low of CHF 81.65 and a 1 year high of CHF 98.80.

Swiss Re AG is a wholesale provider of reinsurance, insurance and other insurance-based forms of risk transfer. The Company operates in four segments: Property&Casualty Reinsurance, Life&Health Reinsurance, Corporate Solutions and Life Capital. Its Reinsurance Unit provides premiums and fee income through Property&Casualty and Life&Health segments.

