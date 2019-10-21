Credit Suisse Group Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA)

Credit Suisse Group restated their buy rating on shares of Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) in a report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a $16.00 price target on the energy company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on ORA. UBS Group upped their price target on Ormat Technologies from $59.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. ValuEngine cut Ormat Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Roth Capital upped their price target on Ormat Technologies from $67.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Ormat Technologies in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $48.80.

Shares of ORA stock opened at $75.67 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.38, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $73.52 and its 200 day moving average is $65.19. Ormat Technologies has a twelve month low of $49.01 and a twelve month high of $75.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The energy company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $184.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.60 million. Ormat Technologies had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 11.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Ormat Technologies will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Bob Sullivan sold 13,212 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.48, for a total value of $957,605.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,339,285.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ravit Barniv sold 5,786 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total value of $422,378.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,545 shares in the company, valued at $477,785. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 35,712 shares of company stock worth $2,582,976. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORA. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ormat Technologies in the second quarter worth $11,126,000. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD purchased a new stake in shares of Ormat Technologies during the second quarter valued at $11,038,000. Man Group plc boosted its position in shares of Ormat Technologies by 2,451.8% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 108,427 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $6,874,000 after buying an additional 104,178 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ormat Technologies by 3.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,385,203 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $214,589,000 after buying an additional 99,904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Ormat Technologies by 21.7% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 427,426 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $27,095,000 after buying an additional 76,097 shares during the last quarter. 74.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ormat Technologies, Inc engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power business in the United States, Indonesia, Kenya, Turkey, Chile, Guatemala, New Zealand, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Electricity, Product, and Other. The Electricity segment develops, builds, owns, and operates geothermal and recovered energy-based power plants; and sells electricity.

