Credit Suisse Group Lowers ConvaTec Group (LON:CTEC) to Underperform

Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of ConvaTec Group (LON:CTEC) to an underperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on CTEC. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating on shares of ConvaTec Group in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank restated a sell rating on shares of ConvaTec Group in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 280 ($3.66) target price on shares of ConvaTec Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of ConvaTec Group from GBX 129 ($1.69) to GBX 185 ($2.42) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of ConvaTec Group from GBX 132 ($1.72) to GBX 174 ($2.27) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 176.30 ($2.30).

CTEC stock opened at GBX 183.05 ($2.39) on Thursday. ConvaTec Group has a one year low of GBX 113.25 ($1.48) and a one year high of GBX 188 ($2.46). The stock has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion and a PE ratio of 22.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.76, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.37. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 177.84 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 155.72.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 5th were issued a GBX 1.40 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.78%. ConvaTec Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.50%.

In other news, insider Karim Bitar sold 664,582 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 174 ($2.27), for a total value of £1,156,372.68 ($1,511,005.72).

ConvaTec Group Company Profile

ConvaTec Group Plc develops, manufactures, and markets medical products and technologies worldwide. It offers advanced wound dressings and skin care products for the management of chronic wounds resulting from various conditions, such as diabetes, immobility, and venous disease, as well as for traumatic injury, burns, invasive surgery, and other causes.

