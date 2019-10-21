Cowen Raises Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) Price Target to $42.00

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) had its target price increased by Cowen from $30.00 to $42.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Cowen currently has an average rating on the medical research company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $45.00 price objective on Natera and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. BidaskClub raised Natera from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Natera from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. ValuEngine lowered Natera from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Natera from $29.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $38.40.

Shares of NTRA stock opened at $40.03 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.77. Natera has a 12 month low of $11.08 and a 12 month high of $39.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.62 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The medical research company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $74.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.77 million. Natera had a negative return on equity of 273.92% and a negative net margin of 46.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.62) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Natera will post -2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Natera news, insider Jonathan Sheena sold 250,000 shares of Natera stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.37, for a total value of $7,842,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 364,645 shares in the company, valued at $11,438,913.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 4,032 shares of Natera stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.01, for a total value of $129,064.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,052,424.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 438,947 shares of company stock worth $13,888,596. 9.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Natera by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,837 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Natera by 575.2% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,099 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 2,640 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in Natera during the second quarter valued at $83,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in Natera by 37.2% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 15,755 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 4,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Natera during the second quarter valued at $129,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.95% of the company’s stock.

Natera Company Profile

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, provides preconception and prenatal genetic testing services. It primarily offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases that could be passed on to the carrier's children; and Spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and Spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis to analyze chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

