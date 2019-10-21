COVA (COVA) Reaches Market Cap of $976,470.00

COVA (CURRENCY:COVA) traded down 2.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 21st. COVA has a total market cap of $976,470.00 and $1.42 million worth of COVA was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, COVA has traded 3% higher against the dollar. One COVA token can currently be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges including Huobi and BitMax.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

COVA Profile

COVA’s total supply is 6,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,496,011,000 tokens. The Reddit community for COVA is /r/Covalent_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . COVA’s official Twitter account is @covatoken . The official website for COVA is covalent.ai . The official message board for COVA is medium.com/@covatoken

COVA Token Trading

COVA can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi and BitMax. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as COVA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire COVA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy COVA using one of the exchanges listed above.

