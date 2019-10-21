Courage Miller Partners LLC Sells 262 Shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKK)

Courage Miller Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKK) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,856 shares of the company’s stock after selling 262 shares during the quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC owned about 0.53% of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF worth $1,140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JKK. Searcy Financial Services Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Searcy Financial Services Inc. ADV now owns 67,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,691,000 after acquiring an additional 1,204 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 58,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,911,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 33,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,733,000 after acquiring an additional 4,747 shares in the last quarter. Matrix Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,022,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF by 458.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 20,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,108,000 after acquiring an additional 16,561 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:JKK traded up $1.30 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $197.57. The company had a trading volume of 2,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,426. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $198.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $200.90. iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $153.29 and a one year high of $210.86.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were paid a $0.146 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.2%.

About iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF

iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Morningstar Small Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Small Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of stocks issued by small-capitalization companies that have exhibited above-average growth characteristics as determined by Morningstar Inc’s index methodology.

Featured Story: What is the Current Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.