Courage Miller Partners LLC Sells 244 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Courage Miller Partners LLC lessened its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) by 4.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,713 shares of the company’s stock after selling 244 shares during the quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $327,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Coastal Capital Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. WealthStone Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Hudock Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 366.1% during the 2nd quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC now owns 895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $59.23. The company had a trading volume of 701,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 893,588. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $49.51 and a 12-month high of $59.53. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $56.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.17.

Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd. is a Canada-based company engaged in the operation, exploration and commercial exploitation of mining concessions in Mexico, with a primary focus on silver, but also, including gold, lead and zinc. The Company is focused on its producing property, the Rosario Mine. In addition, the Company is also exploring three other mineral properties, being the San Felipe Project, which is an advanced-stage project; the Gavilanes Project, which is an exploration project, and the El Gachi Property, which is an early-stage exploration project.

Recommended Story: Cost of Equity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.