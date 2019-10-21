Courage Miller Partners LLC Cuts Stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Courage Miller Partners LLC reduced its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,225 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,031 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF accounts for approximately 1.8% of Courage Miller Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Courage Miller Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $3,211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHG. Edge Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Broadleaf Partners LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 32.2% in the 3rd quarter. Broadleaf Partners LLC now owns 4,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 1,186 shares during the period. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 8,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the period. Blue Chip Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 26.2% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Chip Wealth Management Inc. now owns 28,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,419,000 after acquiring an additional 5,981 shares during the period. Finally, SignalPoint Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 3,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF stock traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $85.36. The stock had a trading volume of 187,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 515,127. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $64.30 and a 12 month high of $86.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $84.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.93.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th were paid a $0.209 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 25th.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

