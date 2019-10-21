Coupa Software Inc (NASDAQ:COUP) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Coupa Software Inc (NASDAQ:COUP) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twenty-five brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and sixteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $153.10.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. SunTrust Banks set a $170.00 target price on shares of Coupa Software and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $168.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Coupa Software in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Coupa Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $166.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $101.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ COUP traded down $0.66 on Monday, reaching $127.23. 82,746 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,513,710. The company has a 50 day moving average of $141.16 and a 200 day moving average of $125.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.60 billion, a PE ratio of -189.22 and a beta of 1.58. Coupa Software has a fifty-two week low of $52.01 and a fifty-two week high of $159.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $95.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.38 million. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 20.91% and a negative return on equity of 13.73%. The company’s revenue was up 54.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Coupa Software will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Robert Bernshteyn sold 63,225 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.87, for a total transaction of $8,653,605.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 204,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,017,836.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Mark Riggs sold 930 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $130,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $252,140. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 308,054 shares of company stock valued at $42,775,551. 5.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COUP. Advantage Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coupa Software during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coupa Software during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Destination Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Coupa Software during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Neuburgh Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Coupa Software by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 352 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Coupa Software by 39.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 405 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter.

Coupa Software Company Profile

Coupa Software, Inc engages in providing business spend management (BSM) solutions. It offers cloud-based BSM platform that delivers a broad range of capabilities that would typically require the purchase and use of multiple disparate point applications. Its platform consists of procurement, invoicing, expense management and payments modules that form the transactional engine for managing a company’s business spend.

