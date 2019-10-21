Country Club Trust Company n.a. Raises Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Country Club Trust Company n.a. raised its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,860 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 378 shares during the period. Country Club Trust Company n.a.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $868,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 3,600.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 185 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. G&S Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Kavar Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. 64.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 5,019 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction on Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.34, for a total transaction of $634,100.46. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 12,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,587,967.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CAT opened at $130.71 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $125.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $129.12. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12 month low of $111.75 and a 12 month high of $144.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.52.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.12 by ($0.29). Caterpillar had a return on equity of 43.35% and a net margin of 11.26%. The company had revenue of $14.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.97 earnings per share. Caterpillar’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 11.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 20th. Investors of record on Monday, October 21st will be paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 18th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.72%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CAT shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Caterpillar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Cleveland Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Caterpillar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $143.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $161.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Caterpillar currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $137.42.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

