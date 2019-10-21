Country Club Trust Company n.a. Increases Stock Position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Country Club Trust Company n.a. raised its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,936 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Country Club Trust Company n.a.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CL. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Julex Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Lipe & Dalton purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 76.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Henning I. Jakobsen sold 33,854 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.45, for a total transaction of $2,486,576.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 73,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,412,750.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Ian M. Cook sold 17,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.72, for a total transaction of $1,219,780.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,029,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,766,825.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 567,548 shares of company stock valued at $40,703,240 in the last ninety days. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of CL stock opened at $68.03 on Monday. Colgate-Palmolive has a one year low of $57.41 and a one year high of $76.41. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $71.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.75.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.72. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 14.77% and a negative return on equity of 10,821.98%. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 22nd. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.91%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CL. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $78.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Bank of America set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.40.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; and personal care products, such as liquid hand soaps, bar soaps, shower gels, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin care products, and shampoos and conditioners.

