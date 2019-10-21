Country Club Trust Company n.a. Has $1.40 Million Stock Holdings in Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Country Club Trust Company n.a. lifted its holdings in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,014 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a.’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of V. Bath Savings Trust Co boosted its holdings in Visa by 14.5% during the second quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 10,224 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,774,000 after buying an additional 1,296 shares in the last quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC boosted its holdings in Visa by 2.0% during the second quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 15,784 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,739,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank boosted its holdings in Visa by 1.0% during the second quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 98,183 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $17,039,000 after buying an additional 932 shares in the last quarter. Park National Corp OH boosted its holdings in Visa by 8.3% during the second quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 115,812 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $20,099,000 after buying an additional 8,901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winfield Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Visa by 0.7% during the second quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. now owns 32,439 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $5,630,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

In related news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.73, for a total transaction of $639,555.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $630,783.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Vasant M. Prabhu sold 25,051 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.14, for a total transaction of $4,537,738.14. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,271,074.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:V opened at $175.71 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $177.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $171.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market cap of $353.02 billion, a PE ratio of 38.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.96. Visa Inc has a 1-year low of $121.60 and a 1-year high of $187.05.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. Visa had a net margin of 53.43% and a return on equity of 41.04%. The company’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Visa Inc will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

V has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of Visa to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird set a $196.00 price target on shares of Visa and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Visa from $178.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Visa from $177.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Visa has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.57.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

See Also: How to interpret a stock’s beta number



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc (NYSE:V).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.