Country Club Trust Company n.a. Buys 97 Shares of Tech Data Corp (NASDAQ:TECD)

Country Club Trust Company n.a. increased its stake in Tech Data Corp (NASDAQ:TECD) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,327 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Country Club Trust Company n.a.’s holdings in Tech Data were worth $343,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Tech Data by 2.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,853,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,058,000 after acquiring an additional 99,380 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Tech Data by 31.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,386,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,161,000 after acquiring an additional 334,938 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Tech Data by 9.3% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 715,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,867,000 after acquiring an additional 61,074 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Tech Data by 0.5% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 707,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,993,000 after acquiring an additional 3,289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Tech Data by 87.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 622,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,155,000 after acquiring an additional 290,160 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TECD stock opened at $124.03 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $103.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.34. Tech Data Corp has a 12 month low of $66.93 and a 12 month high of $128.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.90, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Tech Data (NASDAQ:TECD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.36. Tech Data had a return on equity of 15.96% and a net margin of 0.98%. The firm had revenue of $9.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.71 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Tech Data Corp will post 12.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TECD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tech Data from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded Tech Data from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 12th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Tech Data to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine raised Tech Data from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Citigroup set a $100.00 price target on Tech Data and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.50.

In other news, VP Beth E. Simonetti sold 1,500 shares of Tech Data stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.78, for a total transaction of $157,170.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michael Rabinovitch sold 349 shares of Tech Data stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.85, for a total value of $36,592.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,899 shares of company stock worth $1,352,943 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Tech Data Company Profile

Tech Data Corporation operates as an IT distribution and solutions company. The company offers endpoint portfolio solutions, including personal computer systems, mobile phones and accessories, printers, peripherals, supplies, endpoint technology software, and consumer electronics. It also provides advanced portfolio solutions, such as data center technologies comprising storage, networking, servers, advanced technology software, and converged and hyper-converged infrastructure, as well as specialized solutions.

