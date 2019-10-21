Country Club Trust Company n.a. Buys 4,150 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Country Club Trust Company n.a. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,602 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,150 shares during the period. Country Club Trust Company n.a.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,871,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC now owns 526,874 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $22,407,000 after buying an additional 9,681 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 44.0% in the second quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 66,043 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,808,000 after buying an additional 20,186 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 15.2% in the second quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 50,772 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,160,000 after buying an additional 6,689 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 253.4% in the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 545,219 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $23,188,000 after buying an additional 390,937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carnick & Kubik Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $409,000.

Shares of VWO stock opened at $41.39 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.58. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $36.35 and a 12-month high of $44.19.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were given a dividend of $0.5186 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 24th.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

