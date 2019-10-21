Coty (NYSE:COTY) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Coty Inc (NYSE:COTY) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 17,796,943 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 76% from the previous session’s volume of 10,128,653 shares.The stock last traded at $11.48 and had previously closed at $10.12.

COTY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $14.00 price target on Coty and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on Coty from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Coty from $10.90 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Citigroup set a $9.00 price target on Coty and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on Coty from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.73.

Get Coty alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.27 billion, a PE ratio of 17.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.75.

Coty (NYSE:COTY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. Coty had a positive return on equity of 6.89% and a negative net margin of 43.76%. The business’s revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Coty Inc will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 9th were given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.3%. Coty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.92%.

In other Coty news, Director Robert S. Singer acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.49 per share, for a total transaction of $189,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Pierre Laubies acquired 262,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.54 per share, with a total value of $2,499,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,218,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,706,159.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 507,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,885,580 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Coty by 21.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,502,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,927,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527,527 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Coty by 1.5% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,168,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,459,000 after purchasing an additional 47,054 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Coty by 333.9% during the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 2,995,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,144,000 after purchasing an additional 2,305,444 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Coty by 354.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,712,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,692,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335,652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in Coty by 23.6% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 1,309,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,552,000 after purchasing an additional 250,441 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.88% of the company’s stock.

Coty Company Profile (NYSE:COTY)

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. It operates in three segments: Luxury, Consumer Beauty, and Professional Beauty. The Luxury segment offers prestige fragrances, and skincare and cosmetics products through various retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, and duty-free shops under the Alexander McQueen, Balenciaga, Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Cavalli, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Lacoste, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, philosophy, Stella McCartney, and Tiffany & Co brands.

See Also: Trading on Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Coty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.