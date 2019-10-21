Cora Gold (LON:CORA) Stock Price Down 0.7%

Shares of Cora Gold Ltd (LON:CORA) traded down 0.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 7.20 ($0.09) and last traded at GBX 7.45 ($0.10), 398,227 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 611% from the average session volume of 55,988 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 7.50 ($0.10).

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “not rated” rating on shares of Cora Gold in a research report on Monday, September 30th.

The firm has a market cap of $9.66 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.77. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 7.79 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 5.42.

Cora Gold Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mineral projects in West Africa. The company primarily explores for gold. Its flagship project is the Sanankoro property, which consists of four contiguous permits covering an area of approximately 320 square kilometers located in Koulikoro region in southwest Mali.

