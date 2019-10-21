Copper Fox Metals (CVE:CUU) Stock Price Up 14.3%

Copper Fox Metals Inc. (CVE:CUU)’s share price rose 14.3% on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08, approximately 200,570 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 118% from the average daily volume of 92,007 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.29 million and a PE ratio of -23.33.

About Copper Fox Metals (CVE:CUU)

Copper Fox Metals Inc, a resource company, engages in the exploration and development of copper mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company holds a 25% interest in the Schaft Creek copper-gold-molybdenum-silver project located in northwestern British Columbia; a 100% interest in the Van Dyke oxide copper project situated in Miami, Arizona; and a 100% interest in the Sombrero Butte copper project located in Mammoth, Arizona.

