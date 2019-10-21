Contrasting TENCENT HOLDING/ADR (OTCMKTS:TCEHY) & BALFOUR BEATTY/S (OTCMKTS:BAFYY)

TENCENT HOLDING/ADR (OTCMKTS:TCEHY) and BALFOUR BEATTY/S (OTCMKTS:BAFYY) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

TENCENT HOLDING/ADR

This table compares TENCENT HOLDING/ADR and BALFOUR BEATTY/S’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TENCENT HOLDING/ADR $45.21 billion 8.80 $11.89 billion $1.02 40.83 BALFOUR BEATTY/S $8.86 billion 0.23 $180.20 million $0.70 8.37

TENCENT HOLDING/ADR has higher revenue and earnings than BALFOUR BEATTY/S. BALFOUR BEATTY/S is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than TENCENT HOLDING/ADR, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.4% of TENCENT HOLDING/ADR shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of BALFOUR BEATTY/S shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares TENCENT HOLDING/ADR and BALFOUR BEATTY/S’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TENCENT HOLDING/ADR 26.22% 19.12% 9.64% BALFOUR BEATTY/S N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for TENCENT HOLDING/ADR and BALFOUR BEATTY/S, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TENCENT HOLDING/ADR 0 1 7 0 2.88 BALFOUR BEATTY/S 0 1 0 0 2.00

TENCENT HOLDING/ADR presently has a consensus price target of $226.00, suggesting a potential upside of 442.62%. Given TENCENT HOLDING/ADR’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe TENCENT HOLDING/ADR is more favorable than BALFOUR BEATTY/S.

Volatility & Risk

TENCENT HOLDING/ADR has a beta of 1.14, meaning that its share price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BALFOUR BEATTY/S has a beta of 0.74, meaning that its share price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

TENCENT HOLDING/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.11 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.3%. BALFOUR BEATTY/S pays an annual dividend of $0.14 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. TENCENT HOLDING/ADR pays out 10.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. BALFOUR BEATTY/S pays out 20.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Summary

TENCENT HOLDING/ADR beats BALFOUR BEATTY/S on 14 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TENCENT HOLDING/ADR

Tencent Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, provides Internet value-added services (VAS) and online advertising services in Mainland China, Hong Kong, North America, Europe, other Asian countries, and internationally. The company operates through VAS, Online Advertising, and Others segments. It offers online games and social networks across various online platforms; online advertising services, such as media, social, and display-based advertising services; and FinTech, cloud, television series and film production, and other services for individual and corporate users. The company also develops software; develops and operates online games; and provides information technology, information system integration, asset management, online literature, and online music entertainment services. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, the People's Republic of China.

About BALFOUR BEATTY/S

Balfour Beatty Plc engages in the provision of infrastructure services. It offers a range of capabilities in construction, civil engineering and mechanical & electrical engineering services. It operates through following business segments: Construction Services, Support Services, Infrastructure Investments, and Corporate Activities. The Construction Services segment includes activities resulting in the physical construction of an asset. The Support Services segment supports existing assets or functions such as asset maintenance and refurbishment. The Infrastructure Investments segment involves in the acquisition, operation, and disposal of infrastructure assets such as roads, hospitals, student accommodation, military housing, offshore transmission networks, waste and biomass, and other concessions. The company was founded by George Balfour and Andrew Beatty on January 12, 1909 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

