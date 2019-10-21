Contrasting HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) and Stars Group (NYSE:TSG)

HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) and Stars Group (NASDAQ:TSG) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares HUYA and Stars Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HUYA 5.31% 5.53% 4.37% Stars Group 0.39% 11.76% 4.42%

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for HUYA and Stars Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HUYA 0 0 11 0 3.00 Stars Group 1 6 3 0 2.20

HUYA presently has a consensus target price of $27.61, indicating a potential upside of 28.40%. Stars Group has a consensus target price of $21.62, indicating a potential upside of 9.39%. Given HUYA’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe HUYA is more favorable than Stars Group.

Risk & Volatility

HUYA has a beta of 1.99, indicating that its stock price is 99% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Stars Group has a beta of 1.53, indicating that its stock price is 53% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

21.2% of HUYA shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.5% of Stars Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares HUYA and Stars Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HUYA $678.27 million 6.91 -$281.83 million $0.10 215.00 Stars Group $2.03 billion 2.80 -$102.45 million $2.19 9.02

Stars Group has higher revenue and earnings than HUYA. Stars Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than HUYA, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

HUYA beats Stars Group on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

HUYA Company Profile

HUYA Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates game live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. Its platforms enable broadcasters and viewers to interact during live streaming. The company also provides advertising and online game-related services. As of December 31, 2017, its live streaming content covered approximately 2,600 games, including mobile, PC, and console games. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Guangzhou, China. HUYA Inc. is a subsidiary of YY Inc.

Stars Group Company Profile

The Stars Group Inc. engages in online gaming and betting businesses primarily in Europe, Australia, and the Americas. It owns and operates gaming and related interactive entertainment businesses, such as online real-money poker, casino and betting, play-money poker, and casino and sports prediction games, which are delivered through mobile, Web, and desktop applications. The company provides its products under various owned or licensed gaming and related consumer businesses and brands, including PokerStars, PokerStars Casino, BetStars, Full Tilt, BetEasy, Sky Bet, Sky Vegas, Sky Casino, Sky Bingo, Sky Poker, and Oddschecker, as well as live poker tour and events brands, such as PokerStars Players No Limit Hold'em Championship, European Poker Tour, PokerStars Caribbean Adventure, Latin American Poker Tour, Asia Pacific Poker Tour, PokerStars Festival, and PokerStars MEGASTACK. The company was formerly known as Amaya, Inc. and changed its name to The Stars Group Inc. in August 2017. The Stars Group Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

